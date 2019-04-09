SEATTLE — Yalla, roughly translated as "let's go" in Arabic is a celebration of authentic Middle Eastern cuisine. The rotating menu features saj sandwiches, mezzes, house-fermented pickles and hot sauce, milk puddings and more.

Located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, they occupy the in the walk-up window next to Montana Bar and are open late.

Yalla Seattle’s Owner + Chef, Taylor Cheney joins New Day Northwest to show us how some of their delicious grab-and-go wraps are made. Chef Cheney was named one of Seattle's Next Hot Chefs in 2014 and has worked in many of the city's renowned kitchens like Harvest Vine and Mistral Kitchen, where she started Arabesque, her first of many Middle Eastern cuisine pop-ups.

Yalla Seattle | 1510 E Olive Way Seattle, WA 98122, Open Daily 4 PM - 1 AM.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.