SEATTLE — The XFL is a brand new football league and Seattle is home to one of the eight teams that will play in the 10-week regular season. This shortened time frame gives fans the opportunity to experience more action and access to the game, all in the name of football.

In this interview, President of the Seattle Dragons Ryan Gustafson explains how the game is different, what we can expect from the XFL, and what people should know about their new sports team, the Seattle Dragons.

Led by Seahawks legend Jim Zorn, the Seattle Dragons will face off against the D.C. Defenders on Sat. Feb. 8th. The Seattle Dragons play their home opener on Sat. Feb. 15th at CenturyLink Field against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

