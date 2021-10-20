Grab a party hat and controller because Xbox is turning 20

Robbie Bach, former Microsoft executive and leader of the team that created the Xbox, talks about the legacy of the Xbox and his upcoming thriller novel. #newdaynw

Grab your party hats because Xbox is turning 20. Xbox, which literally changed the game in many ways, first came out on Nov. 15, 2001. Even cooler, the team's leader that created the system lives right here in Puget Sound.

Former Microsoft executive and Xbox creator Robbie Bach joined New Day NW to talk about the iconic gaming system's legacy, what he learned from the project about taking risks, and his new book.

"I think the thing it ushered in is this idea of social gaming," Bach said of Xbox's impact and legacy.

When Xbox launched, broadband didn’t exist but was coming into the market, he said. Xbox Live launched in 2002 before Myspace and Facebook existed.

Bach worked for Microsoft for 22 years. He said the project impacted the way he thinks about innovation now.

"Taking risks is something you have to be able and willing to do," he said. "If you’re going to innovate, you have to kind of look around the corner, take a risk that you see something meaningful, and do it."

Bach said he thinks Xbox is an achievement that will last a long time.

"It’s scary but those risks are absolutely worth taking and Microsoft, Amazon, and others take them every day and that’s why they’re successful," he said.

Meanwhile, Bach recently took a personal next step as an author. His first fiction novel, "The Wilkes Insurrection: A Contemporary Thriller" is out now.

His new book is a character-driven novel with a mixed genre of action, dark web, political intrigue, and a character attempting to take apart a country already divided.

"It was really fun to do something creative," Bach said.

Bach hopes that readers love the book as a thriller with fun, fast-paced, and unexpected twists. He also hopes readers end the book having learned something.

"If I can pull off that little trick, I will feel like, okay, the book was successful."