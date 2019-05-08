SEATTLE — Xakary has been performing and fine tuning his craft since high school, and has since performed his feats of magic at special events and parties. The Auburn magician even appeared on America's Got Talent, where he sawed celebrity judge Heidi Klum in half!

As a full-time magician, he delights in performing for kids and families. He gives us a demonstration of his magical talents.

Xakary the Magician at KidsFirst

Xakary will be performing a free show for toddlers and elementary-age children at the KidsFirst! event on August 6, 1:00PM to 2:00 PM, held at Klahanie Park, 25000 SE Klahanie Blvd, Issaquah.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.