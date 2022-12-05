It’s the bees knees, cocktail style as we celebrate World Cocktail Day

There are lots of important dates on the calendar like birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and of course, World Cocktail Day!
Friday, May 13th is the global celebration of cocktails. No clue who decided that, but we're not complaining!
We asked Sander Raav, owner of the Seattle Bartending Company and bar manager at The Tin Table, to stop by and celebrate with us!
Bee’s Knees — France
- 2 oz Barr Hill Gin
- .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- .75 oz Raw Honey Syrup (2 parts honey to 1 part hot water. Let cool.)
- Lemon Twist Garnish
Combine ingredients in a mixing tin, add ice, shake, then double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add garnish.
Old Fashioned — U.S.
- 2 oz Tom Cat Gin
- 1/2 tsp Demerara syrup (2 parts demerara sugar: 1 part water)
- 2-3 dashes of Angostura Bitters
- Lemon or Orange Twist, or both for Garnish
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir, then strain into an old fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish by squeezing the citrus twists over the top of the cocktail.
Espresso Martini — UK
- 1 ½ oz vodka
- ¾ oz espresso liqueur
- ¾ oz espresso
- ¼ oz simple syrup
Shake with ice and garnish with coffee beans.
