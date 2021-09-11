Author shares why we need to give ourselves a break

MaryBeth Hyland's new book, "Permission to be Human," is about being centered and trying not to be perfect. #newdaynw

We're all human. Yet, how often do we actually give ourselves permission to be human, make mistakes, and not try to be perfect?

MaryBeth Hyland, author of the new book, "Permission to be Human," joined New Day NW to talk about why we need to give ourselves a break and share tips on how to help center ourselves and our families.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Create a successful workplace culture with the help of international expert and visionary MaryBeth Hyland. Culture is complex. It has its own language and nuances that can change in an instant. To build a thriving, sustainable company, business leaders must be intentional in crafting cultures that reflect their core values—well beyond creating posters that simply profess them. But how? Using personal stories, national research, and proven practices, Permission to Be Human lays out a guide to workplace culture that will empower and equip leaders to activate alignment at the highest levels. This book will teach you how to:

Inspire and mobilize team members

Empathize with and relate to the human experience at work

Identify and operationalize your company’s core values

Create a flourishing, connected, people-centered business

"Permission to Be Human" is a step-by-step guide to creating a thriving culture where people matter, stay, and grow so that your business succeeds. Are you ready to ignite alignment in your organization?