Would you rather work from home permanently or get a $30,000 raise? - Hot Topics

It's time for another round of New Day NW Hot Topics! Joining Amity today is comedian Ellen Acuario and New Day NW producers Derek Haas and Suzie Wiley.
Today's Hot Topics
- Once the mask mandate is lifted, will you continue to wear your mask in certain situations?
- Would you rather work from home permanently or get a $30,000 raise?
- Do you tip when ordering take-out? What service worker doesn't get tips but deserves them?
- One quarter of men think they could beat a king cobra in a fight. Another 26% don’t think they could beat a house cat. Thoughts?!
