Easy DIY project that will leave you feeling like a decorating pro

SEATTLE — There's something very satisfying about making an item that is both useful and beautiful. Try your hand at a little DIY and make his cool serving tray using leather strips and a wood slice.
Home design blogger Taryn Whiteaker loves DIY projects that are easy and affordable, just like this wood slice serving board.
Taryn says you can find all supplies on Amazon if want online only or you can do curbside pick up at Michaels or other craft stores.
Supplies needed:
