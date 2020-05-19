Easy DIY project that will leave you feeling like a decorating pro

Home design blogger Taryn Whiteaker has an easy way to make a gorgeous wood tray using inexpensive materials you can order online or curbside pickup. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — There's something very satisfying about making an item that is both useful and beautiful. Try your hand at a little DIY and make his cool serving tray using leather strips and a wood slice.

Home design blogger Taryn Whiteaker loves DIY projects that are easy and affordable, just like this wood slice serving board.

Taryn says you can find all supplies on Amazon if want online only or you can do curbside pick up at Michaels or other craft stores.

Supplies needed:

You'll find more DIY projects, big and small, on Taryn's website.