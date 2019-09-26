SEATTLE — The Wolfpack is back on the small screen to talk about chairs you can wear, the most unique gender reveal, discovering their Cyberpunk name, and more!
- Gender Reveals – are we going crazy with these.
- Go Fund Me now so hippo can have a girlfriend.
- What’s your CyberPunk Name
- Wearable Chair – Would you find it useful?
- Pop up Central Perk from Friends coming to Seattle
- Millennials Earning More than Boomers
- 100.7 FM, The Morning Wolfpack - Share Your Salary
Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.