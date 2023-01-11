x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Winter nights are perfect for a warm and cozy cocktail — Try one of these!

Kyton Blair of Roquette in Belltown, uses coffee liquor to keep things cozy. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Kyton Blair of Roquette in Belltown, uses coffee liquor to keep things cozy.

SEATTLE — Winter nights are perfect for a warm and cozy cocktail, so we called on a favorite bartender — Kyton Blair from Roquette Cocktails and Spirits in Belltown

By the way, Roquette was named one of the best bars in America!

Cognac Espresso Martini

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1oz Cognac
  • 1oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor
  • .75oz Orange Curacao
  • 1oz Cold Brew Concentrate

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake hard, strain into a chilled coupe glass.
  2. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Midnight Miracle

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5oz Bourbon
  • .75oz Nixta Licor De Elote
  • .5oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor
  • .25oz Cynar 70

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add all ingredients into a mixing glass, stir with ice, strain into an old fashioned glass with large ice cube.
  2. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

Mr. Cortes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor
  • 1oz Agave de Cortes

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Build in a rocks glass, adding ice optional.

Related Articles

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

More Videos

In Other News

Beloved KING 5 engineer retires - New Day NW

Before You Leave, Check This Out