Winter nights are perfect for a warm and cozy cocktail — Try one of these!

Kyton Blair of Roquette in Belltown, uses coffee liquor to keep things cozy. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Winter nights are perfect for a warm and cozy cocktail, so we called on a favorite bartender — Kyton Blair from Roquette Cocktails and Spirits in Belltown

By the way, Roquette was named one of the best bars in America!

Cognac Espresso Martini

INGREDIENTS:

1oz Cognac

1oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor

.75oz Orange Curacao

1oz Cold Brew Concentrate

DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake hard, strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Midnight Miracle

INGREDIENTS:

1.5oz Bourbon

.75oz Nixta Licor De Elote

.5oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor

.25oz Cynar 70

DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass, stir with ice, strain into an old fashioned glass with large ice cube. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

Mr. Cortes

INGREDIENTS:

1oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor

1oz Agave de Cortes

DIRECTIONS:

Build in a rocks glass, adding ice optional.