Winter nights are perfect for a warm and cozy cocktail — Try one of these!

SEATTLE — Winter nights are perfect for a warm and cozy cocktail, so we called on a favorite bartender — Kyton Blair from Roquette Cocktails and Spirits in Belltown
By the way, Roquette was named one of the best bars in America!
Cognac Espresso Martini
INGREDIENTS:
- 1oz Cognac
- 1oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor
- .75oz Orange Curacao
- 1oz Cold Brew Concentrate
DIRECTIONS:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake hard, strain into a chilled coupe glass.
- Garnish with 3 coffee beans.
Midnight Miracle
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5oz Bourbon
- .75oz Nixta Licor De Elote
- .5oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor
- .25oz Cynar 70
DIRECTIONS:
- Add all ingredients into a mixing glass, stir with ice, strain into an old fashioned glass with large ice cube.
- Garnish with an expressed orange peel.
Mr. Cortes
INGREDIENTS:
- 1oz Mr. Black Coffee Liquor
- 1oz Agave de Cortes
DIRECTIONS:
- Build in a rocks glass, adding ice optional.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.