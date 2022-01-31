Cozy up this winter with these 5 recommended books

Jenna Zarzycki from King County Library System joined us to share five books perfect for your winter reading list. ❄️📚 #newdaynw

Winter is one of the most perfect times to stay inside, snuggle up, and read a great book!

If your reading list is running low, the King County Library System shared five books you might want to check out.

Featured books:

"The Overnight Guest" by Heather Gudenkauf

"The Cat Who Saved Books" by Sōsuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai

"Battle Royal" by Lucy Parker

"Madhouse at the End of the Earth" by Julian Sancton

"Daughter of the Moon Goddess" by Sue Lynn Tan