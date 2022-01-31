x
Cozy up this winter with these 5 recommended books

Credit: Harper Voyager / Avon / Crown / KING 5
Winter is a great time to catch up on your reading and KCLS has some recommendations!

If your reading list is running low, the King County Library System shared five books you might want to check out.

  • "The Overnight Guest" by Heather Gudenkauf
  • "The Cat Who Saved Books" by Sōsuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
  • "Battle Royal" by Lucy Parker
  • "Madhouse at the End of the Earth" by Julian Sancton
  • "Daughter of the Moon Goddess" by Sue Lynn Tan

