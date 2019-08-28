SEATTLE — In the Pacific Northwest, salmon is a popular food for both humans and our local orca population. Orcas are struggling in Puget Sound with their sole food source, Chinook Salmon, getting smaller and smaller. With that in mind, is it still a good idea for us to consume this fish? Will cutting out Salmon from our diets help our orca population rebound?

Ray Hilborn is a professor at the University of Washington's University of School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences. His research focuses on ways to best manage fisheries to provide sustainable benefits to human society. We talk to Ray about salmon as a food choice, how environmental impacts of producing fish compare to other food choices, and whether or not what we choose to eat can make any difference.

