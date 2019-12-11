SEATTLE — When Karisa Keasey realized how extreme the refugee crisis was, she decided to take action and use her art to give refugees a voice.

Her new book, When You Can't Go Home, shines a light on the stories of ten refugees, each story paired with portraits painted by artist, Karisa Keasey. For every book sold, she is donating 50% of the profits to World Relief to continue their efforts to help refugees.

One of the featured stories centers around one woman's escape from the Rwandan genocide, and how World Relief brought her to Kent, WA.

Her daughter, Aimee Egabire, joins us today with Karisa Keasey to share the importance of her family's story and how everyone can lend a hand to refugees.

