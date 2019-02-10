SEATTLE — Tracy Bos, Premera Blue Cross' VP and General Manager for Senior Markets walks us through what's new with their Medicare options for Washington residents.

Medicare Advantage Plans: For people who are turning 65 or signing up for Medicare after retirement, one option is to turn to Medicare Advantage plans offered by private companies.

Reduced Out-of-Pocket Cost: Reduced out-of-pocket costs, like copays for primary care and specialist visits, and improving prescription drug benefits without increasing premiums.

Adding New Plans: New plans are being added that include the benefits of original Medicare, plus preventive dental care, routine hearing and vision exams, and free fitness members.

Improved Provider Network: Seniors have convenient access to hospitals, specialists, and primary care doctors. Premera recently added Family Care Network in Whatcom County and is opening two new primary care centers in Spokane next year in partnership with Vera Whole Health.

Medicare Open Enrollment period for 2020 coverage is Oct. 15 - Dec. 7.

Have questions? We're taking questions from viewers right now on our Facebook page! If you didn’t get your question answered today, you can attend a seminar or schedule a session with an expert near you. Go to premeramedicare.com to sign up or call to speak with a Medicare specialist 855-339-4101 (TTY/TDD: 711) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.

