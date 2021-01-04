What's my autographed soccer ball worth? Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori puts value on viewer's treasures

Viewers sent pictures of their treasures, and Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori appraised a World Cup autographed ball, ceramic figures and a mantle clock. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Is that autographed soccer ball really worth anything, or should i just kick it around? What about those figurines or clock just gathering dust?

New Day NW viewers sent photos of their antiques and we sent them to Ph.D. Antiques Appraiser, Dr. Lori. In addition to appraising your items she always has great tips about collecting and preserving. Dr. Lori's s YouTube Channel is full of valuable advice.

If you'd like Dr. Lori to possibly appraise or tell you about an item, go to the New Day Facebook page and share a few pictures. We just might reach out and use your item for our next segment with Dr. Lori.