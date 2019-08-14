SEATTLE — With the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, some are pointing to violent video games as a cause.  Dr. Hilarie Cash from North Bend's addiction treatment center reSTART discusses video game addiction, violent video games, and whether or not they can be reliably connected to violent real-world events.   She'll answer the questions: 

  • Does gaming lead to violence?
  • Who is at risk of video game addiction?
  • How should parents guide the use of tech in their children's lives?
  • Are video games really that addictive? 
  • How do you treat video game addiction? 

