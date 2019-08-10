SEATTLE — The communities of Sammamish and Ballard are grieving after three students died from an overdose of counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

This is happening more and more across the country, and police say the streets are flooded with these counterfeit pills. Sammamish Police Chief Michelle Bennett joins us today for a candid conversation about how these drugs are getting on the streets and what kids and parents can do to prevent it from happening again.

