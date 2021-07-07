x
New Day Northwest

What isn't an Olympic sport but should be? - Hot Topics

It's time for New Day Hot Topics! Joining host Amity Addrisi is Steve Migs and Taryn Daly from KISW and New Day producer Derek Haas. 

Hot Topics:

  • Who else is grateful that horrible Pacific Northwest heatwave is over?! How did you cope with the 100+ degree weather?
  • SNL's Pete Davidson is in the process of removing all of his tattoos. Is there anything you'd like to remove from your body or memory?
  • The Summer Olympics are just around the corner! The committee added several new sports to this year's games — but what sport do you hope to see in future games?

Segment Producer Derek Haas.