SEATTLE — The question, "What does it really mean to be an American today?" may make you pause and think about it. It's almost impossible to define.

When PBS asked everyday Americans that question, you could not have imagined the response starting right before the pandemic. 14,000 Americans from all over the country replied, with pictures and video. First, a docu-series and now a book, "American Portrait" tells the story of one country, of hope, of resilience. There's no one American Dream, and that's probably one of the best parts of this project.