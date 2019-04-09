SEATTLE — WGU Washington Chancellor Dr. Tonya Drake is getting ready to host a record-breaking graduation ceremony Sep. 7th at T-Mobile Park. It's the largest graduation ceremony in the University's history with more graduates, friends, and family in attendance and at the biggest venue to host a WGU event ever.

Since April 2018, more than 5,500 Washington residents have earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from WGU. This raises the total number of graduates across Washington to more than 17,000. Statewide, more than 12,000 students are currently enrolled, making it the largest private school in the state.

Dana Ralph, the Mayor of Kent, is a three-time WGU Washington graduate and will be earning an MBA during the Sep. 7th commencement ceremonies.

Mayor Ralph and Chancellor Drake join New Day Northwest to talk about WGU Washington, the programs available, and how alumni are making an impact in their cities and business communities every day.

