SEATTLE — Nutrition coach, Lauren Chambers, Virginia Mason's Dr. Steve Kirtland, and Northwest Aesthetic Medical Director, Olga Voloshina, take a deeper look into a few of the topics covered today.

RELATED: Satisfy your holiday sweet tooth with this healthy twist on dessert

RELATED: The PDO Thread Lift - Learn about the process and results from a real patient

RELATED: The importance of early screening and prevention for lung cancer

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.