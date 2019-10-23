SEATTLE — Registered Dietitian, Erica Mouch, Dr. Kristina Brecht of Aesthetic Rejuvenation, and Dr. Adam Rothenberg from EvergreenHealth Orthopedic and Sports Care join our Wellness Wednesday Panel to dive deeper into some of the topics we discussed today:

RELATED: Is it time for a knee or hip replacement?

RELATED: The 'Blue Zone Diet' may be the secret to long life

RELATED: Rejuvenating your body with liposuction, fat transfer, or skin-tightening

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.