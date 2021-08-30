A weeknight dinner you'll want to make over and over again

This simple and delicious shrimp dish from The Little Ferraro Kitchen is truly a masterpiece! Samantha Ferraro uses simple, fresh ingredients. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Give your next weeknight dinner a Mediterranean twist with this flavorful shrimp and feta dish from chef Samantha Ferraro.

She joined New Day NW to teach us how to make it!

Saffron Shrimp with Tomatoes and Feta by Samantha Ferraro, author of "The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen" and "The Little Ferraro Kitchen."

Ingredients

¼ tsp loosely packed saffron

2 tbsp warm water

3 tbsp olive oil

1 large shallot, diced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ cup white wine

1 pound medium-sized shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ tsp salt

½ tsp Aleppo pepper (or red pepper, optional)

1 medium tomato, chopped

4 ounces feta cheese, roughly crumbled

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Basil leaves, for garnish

Directions

In a small bowl, steep the saffron in the warm water for a few minutes. In a medium-large skillet over medium-high heat, drizzle with olive oil. Add shallots and saute for 2-3 minutes until the shallots turn a light golden brown and soften. Add saffron and water and stir into the oil. Add in the sliced garlic and continue sauteeing until the garlic is a light golden color, for another 1-2 minutes. Pour in the white wine and let reduce for another 1-2 minutes. Add in shrimp and season with salt and pepper, stirring everything together. Add in chopped tomato and continue cooking until the shrimp is opaque and tomatoes have released their juices and softened. Taste for seasoning and turn off the heat. Add in crumbled feta and garnish with basil leaves and lemon wedges.