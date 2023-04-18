From wedges to slingbacks these shoe trends will put a 'spring' in your step

Style Blogger Dawn Parsons shares her favorite spring shoe trends in all prices ranges. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Style blogger Dawn Parsons is out with her favorite shoe looks for spring. From wedges to platforms, sneakers to slingbacks, here are some options to consider adding to your wardrobe.

Trends in springs shoes:

1. Platforms: Seeing this for sandals and sneakers

2. Sneakers: go for a streamlined, soccer-inspired look

3. Flats: The classic ballet flat is trending in metallics

4. Slingbacks:

5. Wedges: Espadrilles are big and wedges in a fun color