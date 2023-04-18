x
New Day Northwest

From wedges to slingbacks these shoe trends will put a 'spring' in your step

Style Blogger Dawn Parsons shares her favorite spring shoe trends in all prices ranges. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Style blogger Dawn Parsons is out with her favorite shoe looks for spring. From wedges to platforms, sneakers to slingbacks, here are some options to consider adding to your wardrobe.

Trends in springs shoes: 

1. Platforms: Seeing this for sandals and sneakers

Vaneli Moyra cork platform sandal

New Balance platform sneaker

Birkenstock platform Arizona sandal

2. Sneakers: go for a streamlined, soccer-inspired look

Vaneli Alex white suede sneaker

Frankie4 white suede sneaker

3. Flats: The classic ballet flat is trending in metallics

Vanelli Serene ballet flat

Frankie4 Poppy Gold flat

4. Slingbacks: 

Frankie4 Juliette Tan slingback

Sam Edelman Bianca slingback

5. Wedges: Espadrilles are big and wedges in a fun color

Navina Espadrille Wedge Sandal

H&M Wedge Heeled Mules

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

