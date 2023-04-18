From wedges to slingbacks these shoe trends will put a 'spring' in your step

SEATTLE — Style blogger Dawn Parsons is out with her favorite shoe looks for spring. From wedges to platforms, sneakers to slingbacks, here are some options to consider adding to your wardrobe.
Trends in springs shoes:
1. Platforms: Seeing this for sandals and sneakers
2. Sneakers: go for a streamlined, soccer-inspired look
3. Flats: The classic ballet flat is trending in metallics
4. Slingbacks:
5. Wedges: Espadrilles are big and wedges in a fun color
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.