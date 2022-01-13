How does poor sleep correlate with cancer risk?

Author and Chief Medical Officer of WebMD Dr. John Whyte joined New Day NW to talk about how poor quality of sleep, or not enough, affects cancer risk. #newdaynw

In our hustle culture, we don't always take the need for sleep seriously.

In fact, the lack of sleep as part of success or how some blow off steam during the weekend is actually glorified out of irony and used as a source of humor on the internet. Popular mantras include, "Sleep is for the weak," and "I'll sleep when I'm dead!"

Did you know that a poor sleep lifestyle actually has a correlation with cancer risk? We talked more about this with Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer of WebMD and author of “Take Control of Your Cancer Risk.”