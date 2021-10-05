Puyallup author's new childrens book is a flashback to spring 2020

"We Had Fun in Quarantine" by Lacey Heinz is a vibrant picture book looking back at the fun families had at the beginning of the pandemic. #newdaynw

Imagine: It's March 2020 and you've been sent home from the office and your kids have been sent home from school. Your days are filled with puzzles, baking, walks around the neighborhood, and lots of free time.

Puyallup author Lacey Heinz reminisces on the fun she and her family had at the beginning of the first stay-at-home-order with a cute story and vibrant illustrations in her new book, "We Had Fun In Quarantine." She joins New Day NW to chat about her inspiration for the book and how it tells the same story through two different perspectives.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Quarantine doesn’t have to be all bad; it can actually be a lot of fun! You can ride bikes, play trains, build forts, and watch cartoons. You wash your hands and wear your masks, but you can also bake cookies, sing songs, and write letters.

"We Had Fun in Quarantine" is a lighthearted account of what one family does to make quarantine fun, as told through the eyes of a child. The colorful illustrations and catchy rhythm seek to capture the imagination of children and make parents laugh as they recall the challenges and fun that they had in quarantine with their little ones.

Written with beginning readers in mind, this children’s book serves as an excellent tool for educators and parents alike. It also offers young children a platform to discuss this historic pandemic, the effect that it has had on their lives, and the fun they had in quarantine.