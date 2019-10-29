SEATTLE — Watson's Counter in Ballard serves up a variety of delicious brunch foods.

Watson's Counter is a restaurant and café serving the Ballard neighborhood and community.

Watson's is focused on classic brunch foods with a few twists! Owner James Lim has drawn on his Korean heritage and taste for nostalgic flavors.

Breakfast cereal makes delicious French Toast.

Mascot, Watson, watches over everything from home! But you can always find him on Watson's Counter Instagram for a cute start to your day.

In addition to their Cereal French Toast try their Eggs Benny, Korean Poutine or Loco Moco, which is chuck, brisket, and pork belly atop a bed of rice, house-made gravy, and a fried egg on top! Yum-Oh!

CEREAL FRENCH TOAST

1 cup milk

3 eggs

Pinch of salt

1 tsp cinnamon

Butter

Cereal of your choice!

Bread of your choice! The restaurant uses a cider bread from Macrina Bakery.

Whip Cream (optional, but why not?!)

Mix the milk, eggs, salt, and cinnamon together. Soak the bread, but not too much! It serves more to adhere the cereal to the bread.

Crush the cereal as fine as you can and coat the bread.

Butter your pan/griddle and cook on each side until sugar caramelizes and is warm throughout.

