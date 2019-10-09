SEATTLE — Monica Alexander recently retired as a captain with the Washington State Patrol. She enrolled in the training academy later than most, at age 35 -- eventually becoming the first black woman to be promoted in the agency's history when she became a sergeant in 2003.

She joins New Day Northwest to discuss her most exciting moments on the force and her future plans with the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

RELATED: Report criticizes Washington State Patrol's efforts to locate missing Native American women

RELATED: How far has Washington state come in testing the rape kit backlog?

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.