Learn about Washington's history through hiking

Authors of "Hiking Washington's History" Judy Bentley and Craig Romano take readers through over 40 historic trails.

Washington state is rich with history, and much of that history can be found when hiking the many trails in the state.

Co-author of "Hiking Washington's History" Judy Bentley, joins New Day NW to talk about the book and some of the history the trails hold.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

For thousands of years, people have traveled across Washington’s spectacular terrain, establishing footpaths and roads to reach hunting grounds and coal mines high in the mountains, fishing and trading sites on the rivers, forests of old-growth, and homesteads on prairies. These traditional routes have been preserved in national parks, restored by cities and towns, salvaged from old railroad tracks, and opened to hikers by Indigenous communities.

In this new, full-color edition of the first-ever hiking guide to the state’s historic trails, historian and hiker Judy Bentley teams up with veteran guidebook author Craig Romano to lead adventurers of all abilities along trails on the coast, over mountains, across plateaus, and on the banks of the Columbia River. Features include:

44 hikes, including 12 new routes

Full-color trail maps

A trails timeline that connects hikes to key events

Accounts from diaries, journals, and archives

Contemporary and historical photographs

Bentley and Romano offer an essential boots-on-the-ground history of some of the state’s most fascinating places.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Judy Bentley taught Pacific Northwest history at South Seattle College for more than twenty years and is an avid hiker and author of fifteen young adult books. Craig Romano is the author or co-author of more than twenty-five guidebooks, including "100 Classic Hikes: Washington."