SEATTLE — Since it came to light that credit reporting agency Equifax was involved in a data breach that exposed sensitive information of nearly 150 million individuals, people have been wondering what comes next and what we can do to keep our data safe.

Equifax now has to provide up to $425 million in restitution for consumers and work to improve their security practices, but what does this mean for the average citizen? Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson discusses the current state of the Equifax debacle and explains what the next steps are.

If you believe you have been affected by the breach, you can submit a claim online.

