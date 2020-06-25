What Washington State residents should know about the eviction moratorium

SEATTLE — People that can’t pay rent because of lost income during COVID-19 are understandably worried about how they are going to ensure that they have a safe place to live. In this interview, Chea Berra from the Northwest Justice Project explains what people need to know about the eviction moratorium.

"There are legal resources and financial resources to support tenants. If a landlord is threatening to evict a person during the moratorium, or is refusing to accept a reasonable payment plan, low-income tenants should contact the Northwest Justice Project’s CLEAR hotline, which provides legal information, advice, and referral to available attorneys across the state. The state of Washington, through the Office of Civil Legal Aid, has funded additional front-line legal resources to support low-income tenants facing eviction, including at NJP and volunteer lawyer programs across the state. Everyone should look at the resources available at www.washingtonlawhelp.org, which provides general education and self-help materials. And people who are interested in learning more about rental assistance can call 211 to learn more about resources in their county."