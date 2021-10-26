Act fast if you want to opt out of the Washington Cares Fund

The publicly-funded long-term care program will be paid for by taxes that will deduct from paychecks starting at the beginning of next year. #newdaynw

Seven in ten people in Washington state over the age of 65 will need long-term care within their lifetime.

That's why state lawmakers passed the Washington Cares Fund. It's a publicly-funded long-term care program, paid for by taxes that will deduct from your paychecks starting at the beginning of next year.

There is still time to opt-out, but the deadline is coming up fast — Nov. 1.

We chatted about the program with state representative Chris Corry, who is also an insurance broker. He does not sell this type of insurance, but he is well-versed on the new law and what it means moving forward.