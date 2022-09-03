An update on the war in Ukraine

Policy specialist John Koenig joined New Day NW to answer questions about the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. #newdaynw

The situation with the war in Ukraine is rapidly changing by the hour.

Among the many things we've learned since February 24th, one lesson is that sanctions are not just imposed by governments, they can also be imposed by multinational companies.

So far, numerous companies have taken action to pull out or reduce their investment in Russia in opposition to their invasion. This includes companies in a wide range of industries from Starbucks and McDonald's to Disney and Netflix, as well as Tik Tok and Amazon.

There are a number of pressing questions everyone is asking.

How effective will all these sanctions be to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw military forces from Ukraine? Will these sanctions simply just hurt the Russian people?

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been repeatedly asking for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Why has NATO refused?

For more on all the questions surrounding this issue and the very latest, policy specialist John Koenig sat down with New Day NW. Koenig spent more than three decades in the U.S. Foreign Service and is currently a lecturer with the UW Center for West European Studies.