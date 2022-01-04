Want to be better about eating breakfast? Try these recommendations!

Registered dietitian Kylie Sakaida shares three delicious and easy breakfast ideas. #newdaynw

As we start the new year, this is prime time for people to think about resolutions and improve their health.

One great way to take care of yourself is to start the day off with breakfast. For help, we spoke with registered dietitian Kylie Sakaida, who shares nutrition tips with her 1.6 million followers on TikTok!

Featured meals

-Egg scramble with bell peppers and spinach on whole-grain toast with a side of grapes.

-Greek yogurt bowl with bananas, strawberries, chia seeds, and granola

-Overnight oats with rolled oats, almond milk, protein powder, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut flakes