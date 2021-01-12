Experience Viva Navidad at Disneyland!

All week we've been giving you a preview of the holiday festivities happening down at Disneyland! Why?
Because one lucky New Day viewer is going to win a trip to the Magic Kingdom! We got a sneak peek into what the winner might get to experience when we checked out the Viva Navidad event at California Adventure!
Travel and accommodations for New Day provided by Disney. Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.