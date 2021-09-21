Virtual program hosted by Seattle CityClub will explore how sports teams improve our communities

Speakers at the event will include women leaders from the Seahawks, Kraken, and Sounders. #newdaynw

We know pro sports are fun to watch, but they really do add to our community in many ways.

"More than a Game" is a new virtual program hosted by Seattle CityClub and it takes a look at how sports positively impact society.

Whitney Keyes from Seattle CityClub and Karen Wilkins-Mickey, Seahawks' vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion joined New Day NW to talk about the event.

The event will take place virtually on Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Register online.

ABOUT "MORE THAN A GAME":

On Friday, Sept. 24, Seattle City Club is hosting a virtual program called “More than a Game” featuring women leaders from three of Seattle's sports teams: Seahawks, Kraken, and Sounders. While they aren’t players on the field, in the stadium, or on the rink, they are all playing a big role in how the sports sector is positively impacting our region. From fighting against racism to standing for LGBTQ+ equality and protecting our planet, they are all doing individual community work toward a united vision for improving the lives of everyone in the Pacific Northwest.