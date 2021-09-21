x
New Day Northwest

Virtual program hosted by Seattle CityClub will explore how sports teams improve our communities

Speakers at the event will include women leaders from the Seahawks, Kraken, and Sounders. #newdaynw
Whitney Keyes from Seattle CityClub (left) and Karen Wilkins-Mickey (right), Seahawks' vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion joined New Day NW to talk about the "More than a Game" event.

We know pro sports are fun to watch, but they really do add to our community in many ways.

"More than a Game" is a new virtual program hosted by Seattle CityClub and it takes a look at how sports positively impact society.

Whitney Keyes from Seattle CityClub and Karen Wilkins-Mickey, Seahawks' vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion joined New Day NW to talk about the event.

The event will take place virtually on Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Register online.

ABOUT "MORE THAN A GAME":

On Friday, Sept. 24, Seattle City Club is hosting a virtual program called “More than a Game” featuring women leaders from three of Seattle's sports teams: Seahawks, Kraken, and Sounders. While they aren’t players on the field, in the stadium, or on the rink, they are all playing a big role in how the sports sector is positively impacting our region. From fighting against racism to standing for LGBTQ+ equality and protecting our planet, they are all doing individual community work toward a united vision for improving the lives of everyone in the Pacific Northwest.

