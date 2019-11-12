SEATTLE — According to the National Institute of Health, one in fifteen Americans suffers from an autoimmune disease. Common examples of this include type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

In the Pacific Northwest, there is a greater prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and type 1 diabetes. The Sound Life Project is a partnership between the Benaroya Research Institute and the new Allen Institute for Immunology.

Research Assistant Member Dr. Cate Speake and the Translational Research Programs' Kassidy Benoscek from the Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason talk about the two-year research initiative that will study healthy immune systems to better understand them and improve the lives of people living with immune system diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and cancer.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN RESEARCH

The Benaroya Research Institute is looking for participants within the Seattle area who have healthy immune systems to work with them on this initiative. Want more info? Find out how to participate in research at benaroyaresearch.org.

