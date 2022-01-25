Hungry? Try these black-eyed pea sloppy joes

Jackie Freeman, author of "A Hearty Book of Veggie Sandwiches," joined New Day NW to talk about the book and share a recipe! 🥪 #newdaynw

What do you have for lunch on a typical day? Maybe a sandwich?

When we think about sandwiches, it usually includes some kind of meat with cheese on a toasted bun.

But you can actually make mouthwatering sandwiches with just veggies. Plus, it's a great way to work more vegetables into your diet!

Jackie Freeman, author of, "A Hearty Book of Veggie Sandwiches" joined New Day NW to show us how to make a vegetarian sloppy joe.

BLACK-EYED PEA SLOPPY JOES

Instead of a "loose meat" sandwich, this is a "loose bean" sandwich. Equally delicious, equally tomatoey, equally sloppy. I like to smoosh the crushed tomatoes between my fingers before adding them because (1) it feels awesome and (2) it gives the tomatoes a sauce-like consistency. You have two options when devouring this messy madness. You can either commit to the whole sandwich and eat the entire thing without putting it down, then wash your hands. Or have many, many, many napkins at the ready and dine more slowly, but definitely messier.

Makes 6 sandwiches.

INGREDIENTS

1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes, with juices

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons high-heat oil, like safflower or canola

1 medium green bell pepper, diced

1/2 large yellow onion, minced

3 large cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

14 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 cups cooked black-eyed peas

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 whole-grain hamburger or brioche buns, toasted

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, onion, and garlic. Cook until tender and golden brown, about 7 minutes. Add the sugar, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, and paprika and stir to coat. Fold in the black-eyed peas, tomatoes, water, and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until warmed through and thickened, stirring often, about 10 minutes. If you like, give the whole thing a light mashing with the back of a large spoon or potato masher. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide the black-eyed pea mixture among the buns and top with slices of onion.

TIP: If you like a bit of heat, grab a small can of mild, medium, or hot diced chilies and toss them in with the black-eyed peas and tomatoes.

EXCERPTED FROM "A HEARTY BOOK OF VEGGIE SANDWICHES"

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Two truths: Americans are eating more plant-based meals and we love sandwiches — in A Hearty Book of Veggie Sandwiches you'll find forty simple and delicious vegetarian and vegan sandwiches, sauces, and schmears to satisfy your every craving.

Close to fifty percent of Americans eat a sandwich every day which means it's easy to get stuck in a rut. With more of us eating plant-based meals or just eating less meat, you can up your sandwich game with tempting vegan and vegetarian fillings that are paired with a variety of breads and other essentials (like something with a bit of crunch) to excite your taste buds. You'll find open-faced crostini, bruschetta, and tartine recipes, along with burritos, paninis, and wraps. Chapters include grilled, stacked, and stuffed sandwiches as well as classic favorites. Recipes are flexible as most of the vegetarian fillings include vegan substitutions. There's also a section devoted to making your own sides like cashew ricotta, quick pickles, and homemade tapenade.

Plant-based sandwiches are fresh, tasty, filling, and easy to prepare. This book offers delicious recipes with easy-to-find ingredients that won’t break the bank. Whether your diet is entirely plant-based or you just need a break from a heavier fare, you’ll find something to tickle your palate.

A taste of what's included:

• The Elevated Grilled Cheese

• Avocado and Grapefruit Tartine with Pickled Onions

• Roasted Fennel with Gorgonzola, Apricot Jam, and Pistachios Panini

• Toasted Cheesy Egg Salad

• Roasted Eggplant with Mint and Honey Crostini

• Black-Eyed Pea Sloppy Joes

• Pulled Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwich

• Eggplant Muffuletta

• Curried Red Lentil and Mango Salsa Burritos