Move over macaroni! This 'Veg and Cheese' is taking over

Production specialist, Derek Price, joined Amity in the New Day kitchen to cook his delicious vegetarian Mac and Cheese. #newdaynw

If you're looking for a new side dish to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner table, our production specialist, Derek Price, has a delicious recipe for a roasted vegetarian Mac and Cheese that will have you eating up the cheese sauce all day long.

Derek joined Amity in the New Day NW kitchen to cook his Roasted Veggie (Mac) and Cheese and pour a special Greek drink.

First, pour yourself a nice Ouzo on the rocks:

Pour 1 and ½ oz of Ouzo over ice and enjoy!

Ouzo is widely consumed in Greece. It has a black licorice flavor and makes for a great Thanksgiving drink because it is a palette cleanser and may be helpful with digestion and clearing the sinuses.

Roasted Veggie (Mac) and Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

1 Head of cauliflower

1 Head of Romanesco

3 cups shredded cheese

1.5 cups milk

¼ cup butter

2 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons butter

1.5 cups beer

½ cup bread crumbs

1 pinch paprika

Salt and Pepper

2 Tablespoons of Chili Pepper

5 drops liquid smoke

DIRECTIONS:

Roast veggies in the oven on a baking sheet for 20 minutes. In a saucepan, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Stir in enough flour to make a roux. Add milk to roux slowly, stirring constantly. Stir in cheeses and chili pepper, and cook over low heat until cheese is melted and the sauce is a little thick. Put veggies in a large casserole dish, and pour sauce over "macaroni." Stir well. Melt butter or margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and brown. Spread over the veggies and cheese to cover. Sprinkle with a little paprika. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Serve.