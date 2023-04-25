Vegan version of brunch staple biscuits and gravy

Chef Amy Webster of Rainy Day Vegan shows Amity how to make a vegan version of biscuits and gravy.

We love all things brunch on New Day. This recipe features a vegan version of a brunch staple.

Chef Amy Webster of Rainy Day Vegan is sharing her recipe for biscuits and country gravy.

Country Gravy with Vegan Sausage

By Amy Webster

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 30 minute

Ingredients

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 (14-16 ounces) package vegan sausage like LightLife Gimme Lean, Impossible, or Beyond

1/2 cup vegan butter or margarine

1/2 cup flour

1 cup vegetable broth

2 cups almond milk, unsweetened (oat, soy, hemp, or cashew milk are great too)

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Directions

1. Heat oil in a medium-large skillet. Crumble vegan sausage into pan. Heat sausage until cooked through and browned while breaking up pieces with spatula to desired size. Once cooked, remove from heat and set aside.

2. In a medium pan, melt the vegan butter over medium heat. Once melted, add the flour and whisk together to form a roux. While whisking, add the vegetable broth and mix until smooth and almost all lumps are gone. Add almond milk and whisk until smooth. Mix in nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper. Turn heat up to medium-high and cook for 5 minutes, stirring continuously.

3. Turn heat down to low and continue to cook until gravy is thick and smooth, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cooked vegan sausage. Serve over homemade biscuits and enjoy!

4. Gravy will continue to thicken as it cools. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to a week. When eating leftovers, heat gravy in a pan over low heat on stove or in a microwave-safe container, and add a splash of vegetable broth or water to help thin it out.

