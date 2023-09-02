These Valentine gift ideas will make your loved one swoon!

From luxury beauty to cozy weighted blankets, lifestyle influencer Kathy Copcutt has perfect picks for the people you love. #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is comping up and if you're out of gift ideas, we have a few that may inspire you!

Beauty blogger Kathy Copcutt gave Amity some ideas, whether you're looking for a bit of beauty or a comfy hug!