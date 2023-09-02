These Valentine gift ideas will make your loved one swoon!

x
SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is comping up and if you're out of gift ideas, we have a few that may inspire you! 

Beauty blogger Kathy Copcutt gave Amity some ideas, whether you're looking for a bit of beauty or a comfy hug!

  1. Dyson Corale Hair Straightener
  2. Bearaby Hugget Balls and Weighted Blankets
  3. Sterling Forever
  4. House of Sillage – Beauty Sets
  5. Bubble Skincare
  6. TARTE Eyeshadow Palettes

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

