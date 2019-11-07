SEATTLE — While shelters can be a place of refuge for families seeking assistance due to domestic violence, it can make a scary and uneasy situation even more uncomfortable if they are met with blank walls and cold rooms.

After realizing that she wouldn't even want to stay in a shelter room herself without being in a crisis, Pierce County YWCA CEO and former Washington State Arts Commissioner Miriam Barnett decided something needed to be done.

The YWCA serves over 15,000 adults and children annually, and now they are met with beautiful murals of Pacific Northwest sights and other colorful works of art that make the shelter feel welcoming and promote a healing, more comfortable environment.

For those who desire to help, the Pierce County YWCA is currently accepting donations of needed items or volunteers.

