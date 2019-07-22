SEATTLE — A free workshop held at King County Library System's Skyway location is teaching participants about how trauma affects individuals and communities and how we can all have a part in creating safe spaces and showing empathy.

We never know what another person or family is going through, but learning how to recognize and respond to signs of trauma and how to effectively create self-care strategies for ourselves can help us build a more cohesive community. The facilitator of the workshop, Melissa Glenn, a licensed mental health counselor and social worker for the King County Library System, shares more about what participants can expect and why an event like this is so important.

How to Attend the Workshop

Trauma-Informed Care: Tools for Building Empathy and Creating Safe Spaces

Join the Skyway Youth Network Collaborative for our first-ever open meeting in partnership with the Skyway Library July 23 at 2:30 PM, at the KCLS Skyway Branch, 12601 76th Avenue South, Seattle.

This engaging workshop explores the impact of trauma on individuals and communities. Activities and lecture will teach participants to recognize and respond to signs of trauma, gain understanding of Trauma-Informed Care principles, and develop self-care strategies.

