SEATTLE — With representatives from local giants Costco, Boeing, Alaska Airlines, and a plethora of Washington colleges and universities, an upcoming career and college fair sponsored by the NAACP and The Shyan Selah Foundation will be providing hundreds of South King County students the opportunity to explore options for their future.

Shyan Selah, musician and Education Chair for the Seattle/King County Chapter of the NAACP, is joined by Federal Way City Councilman Jesse Johnson to explain what attendees can expect and why this event is so important.

Attend The Shyan Selah Experience Concert and Career & College Fair

Tickets are available now for the college fair and live concert featuring Shyan Selah and the Cafe Noir Project with art, fashion, and food showcases.

Students seeking tickets for the college fair can purchase discounted tickets using promo code SELAHX19.

Saturday, June 22

Federal Way Performing Arts Center

31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA 98003

College Fair is open 10:30 PM - 1:00 PM

Concert begins at 7:00 PM

