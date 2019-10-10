SEATTLE — Science now has a name for the reason behind giving up, and they're known as "frustration cells".

Dr. Michael Bruchas of the UW Center for Neurobiology of Addiction, Pain, and Emotion, is a part of the team researching this new cell.

The cell, known as nociceptin, is a complex molecule that suppresses dopamine, a chemical largely associated with motivation.

Researchers at the UW School of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, and colleagues at other universities, have spent four years researching the role of nociceptin in regulating motivation.

Dr. Bruchas sits down to talk about the new discovery and how it could help those with depression or addictions.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.