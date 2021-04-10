'The Great Resignation': Why millions of workers are quitting their jobs

Nearly every major American industry is being affected by what economists are calling "The Great Resignation." Millions of workers are quitting their jobs for a number of reasons — and limited staffing is leaving businesses unable to perform daily job functions effectively and efficiently.
University of Washington associate professor of finance and business economics Thomas Gilbert joins New Day NW to explain what's driving voluntary unemployment and what needs to happen to revert back to a healthy economy.
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.