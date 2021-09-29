x
New Day Northwest

What is this unique teapot worth? Appraiser Dr. Lori reviews antiques from New Day NW viewers

Plus, she also takes a look at an Asian scroll painting on silk and a Chinese table. #newdaynw

We love when New Day viewers send in pictures of their treasures — from furniture to ceramics — wanting to know how much they're worth.

Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori joined New Day NW and chose items from three of our viewers to appraise. We think you'll be surprised at what she discovered!

ITEMS APPRAISED:

  • Moorcroft Pomegranate Tea Pot
    Staffordshire, England
    Early 1900s
    Retail value: $250
  • Asian, Scroll Painting on Silk
    Circa early 1900s
    Retail value: $100
  • Chinese Table
    Circa late 19th Century
    Retail value: $150

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.