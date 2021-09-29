What is this unique teapot worth? Appraiser Dr. Lori reviews antiques from New Day NW viewers

Plus, she also takes a look at an Asian scroll painting on silk and a Chinese table. #newdaynw

We love when New Day viewers send in pictures of their treasures — from furniture to ceramics — wanting to know how much they're worth.

Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori joined New Day NW and chose items from three of our viewers to appraise. We think you'll be surprised at what she discovered!

ITEMS APPRAISED:

Moorcroft Pomegranate Tea Pot

Staffordshire, England

Early 1900s

Retail value: $250

Asian, Scroll Painting on Silk

Circa early 1900s

Retail value: $100

Chinese Table

Circa late 19th Century

Retail value: $150