What is this unique teapot worth? Appraiser Dr. Lori reviews antiques from New Day NW viewers

We love when New Day viewers send in pictures of their treasures — from furniture to ceramics — wanting to know how much they're worth.
Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori joined New Day NW and chose items from three of our viewers to appraise. We think you'll be surprised at what she discovered!
ITEMS APPRAISED:
- Moorcroft Pomegranate Tea Pot
Staffordshire, England
Early 1900s
Retail value: $250
- Asian, Scroll Painting on Silk
Circa early 1900s
Retail value: $100
- Chinese Table
Circa late 19th Century
Retail value: $150
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.