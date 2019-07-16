SEATTLE — The weekend food lovers look forward to every year is upon us! The return of Bite of Seattle brings a celebration of some of the best local eateries, talented chefs, craft beer and cider tastings, and summer fun to Seattle Center.

One of the restaurants featured in The Alley at Bite of Seattle this year is Anar, which features juices and dishes with rich Middle Eastern flavors at their location within the Amazon Doppler building. To give us a preview of Bite of Seattle's fare, Chef Tisarah McGowan demonstrated how to cook the dish Mujadara. It's made from brown rice, spiced green lentils, caramelized onions, pickled red cabbage, pickled Fresno chilies, toasted pepitas, garlic yogurt, and parsley.

Head down to Seattle Center July 19-21 for the Bite of Seattle to enjoy live demonstrations, 200+ food and specialty vendors, competitions, beer and cider tastings, and more. Admission is free and there are activities for the whole family to enjoy.

