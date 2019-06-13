SEATTLE — Nestled in New York City's Greenwich Village is the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar that is now also a U.S. National Monument due to the events that occurred there in 1969.

It has been 50 years since NYPD raided Stonewall in what is now considered a landmark event in the fight for gay rights, but time passing has not diminished its importance. It not only has inspired the designation of June for LGBTQ Pride month, but is also remembered as what sparked the modern era of gay rights.

POCAAN's Lee Williams and Pride Foundation's Isyss Honnen joined New Day NW to share their perspective on what the uprising was all about, its lasting impact and the work that is still left to do.

Visit Seattle's LGBTQ Center at Gay City.

