Understanding Munchausen by proxy

The way the term is used encompasses two things: Medical Child Abuse (a criminal act) and Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another (a psychopathology). #newdaynw
Munchausen by Proxy occurs when a caregiver fabricates, exaggerates, or induces illness in another, generally in a child, for the purpose of getting attention.

Munchausen by Proxy is a widely misunderstood form of child abuse that can cause lifelong mental health issues and trauma for survivors.

Joining New Day NW to spread awareness on the sometimes controversial topic is Dr. Mary J. Sanders, clinical associate professor at Stanford University Medical School in the Division of Child Psychiatry and Andrea Dunlop, co-creator of Munchausen Support.

